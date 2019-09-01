WV Historical Society host Harrison County’s women exhibit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Historical Society announced its new exhibit for the month of September.

Revealed: A Glimpse Behind the Curtain of Harrison County’s Women, commemorates the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage through a display of ladies’ clothing, accessories, and artifacts dating from the late 18th century through the 1960’s.

“I want folks to come into this exhibit and see oh they were creative, oh they worked. It’s more than just that. We want them to see they had fulfilling lives, they were awesome people, they raised money, they made a difference, besides all the other things that society thinks of women as our role in the world.” said Crystal Wimer, director of West Virginia Historical Society.

The exhibit will be open from 12pm-7pm on the weekdays with special guided group tours on the weekend.

For more information you can call (304)-709-4902.