WV Jazz Society hosts Clarksburg summer jazz stroll

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Jazz Society hosted its 2019 Summer Jazz Stroll at five venues in downtown Clarksburg, Friday.

Performances were being held at the aquarium, the jazz stroll H.Q., Kelly’s Irish Pub, Washington Square, and the Waldomore. WVU Jazz Ambassadors, The Borders Quintet, Kid Kurtis and Crew, Chris McGraaw Band, and Funky Fly Project all showcased many different pieces of jazz music for those in attendance.

“To bring Jazz into downtown Clarksburg, it’s just a wonderful thing to do, a wonderful thing for our exposure to this great kind of music,” said Doris Dean, a volunteer at the Waldomore.

Volunteers of the Waldomore said partnering with the stroll is perfect because of the great acoustics in the building and showcasing the history that the building holds in the community.