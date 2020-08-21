WV National Guard completes August missions to help state during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Since the start of the pandemic, the West Virginia National Guard has been helping their local citizens throughout the whole state of West Virginia.

This week, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) surpassed 161 days of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response, and completed 1,852 missions to date. They currently have 322 members on duty to help work through the pandemic.

Those on duty have helped with the boxing and delivery of prepared meals, continued sanitization missions, training at long term care facilities and assisting in the testing of the movement of critical personal protective equipment.

The WVNG completed 68 total missions, this week. A new one day testing total was set on August 19 with a total of 7,962 COVID tests.

According to a press release, the WVNG has provided the following for the citizens of West Virginia:

Packaged and delivered 347,888 meals

Received and shipped 16,034,918 pieces of PPE to all 55 counties

Sanitized 617 first responder vehicles

Performed 36,256 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

Trained 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

Produced 189,513 pieces of PPE including isolation gowns and sewn face coverings

This weekend, Task Force CRE will continue providing assistance with COVID-19 testing in Mineral County with two testing lanes, and Hampshire County with one. In addition to testing, Task Force CRE will focus on decontamination missions in areas that have been affected from COVID-19 positive cases.