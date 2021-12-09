WV professor, student accept NASA grants to continue research

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont State Professor and a student have both been awarded grants from NASA to continue their research.

Dr. Julia dos Santos is an assistant professor of Exercise Science. She received the 2020-21 NASA Grant Faculty Research Award which will contribute to her research on the effect of endocrine disruptive components on skeletal muscle and mitochondrial DNA damage and muscle strength. In other words, she focuses on how exercise can help impede the development of diabetes and obesity, both of which there are high rates of in West Virginia.

Dr. dos Santos said this grant is key for her research because it allowed her to purchase equipment and products that can advance her project.

Also, Taylor Kennedy, a junior at Fairmont State University, has been awarded the 2021-22 NASA Space Grant Student Fellowship Award to advance her project on the effects of Bisphenol A (BPA) on fat distribution, blood pressure and 14, 15-DHET in college-age students. Kennedy studies under the mentorship of Dr. dos Santos.

“Dr. dos Santos has really taken me under her wing,” said Kennedy. “It’s exciting to receive this grant and see where this research takes me.”

“Dr. dos Santos is a perfect example of the kind of faculty we attract,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “Not only is she an expert in her field, but she is also a caring teacher-mentor, dedicated to sharing her expertise with her students, as well as enabling and nurturing their research skills and passions. The type of hands-on learning Kennedy is experiencing under Dr. dos Santos’ guidance will be invaluable to her growth as a student and future goals.”

Kennedy said she will begin work on her project in January.