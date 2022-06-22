GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R) announced several grants and loans to improve water infrastructure in West Virginia.

The City of Grafton was awarded a $1 million grant and a nearly $5 million loan. This funding will be used to make wastewater system improvements, including the separation of the sewer system within the drainage shed. A press release by the senators said the project would significantly decrease the amount of inflow and infiltration in the collection system.

Grafton (WBOY Image)

“Having safe, reliable water and wastewater systems in West Virginia’s rural communities is not a luxury, it is essential,” Senator Capito said in a statement.

The senators distributed a total amount of $21.5 million in funding for their improvements. Others receiving grants and loans are Kermit, Stonewood, Tyler County Public Service District, Bluewell Public Service District and the Fort Henry building in Wheeling.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. Investing in our rural communities spurs economic growth and creates good-paying jobs, and I am pleased USDA is investing in these six sites to improve water quality, strengthen local water infrastructure, expand clean water service to new communities,” said Senator Manchin in a statement.