WV State Police host multiple cadet testing for new hires

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you have ever wanted to serve your community and state, the West Virginia State Police may be looking for you.

State Police will be testing for its upcoming cadet class set to begin in February of 2020.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and no older than 39 prior to enlistment. Applicants must also possess a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to making application and pass a variety of written and physical and written tests.

“Today’s testing will consist of a physical fitness portion, a written examination for reading comprehension, and a suitability testing. So, there are various phases we look at for for individuals that can go out there and be able to function on their own because you may be the only person working. You not only have to be able to take care of yourself, but only handle the situation,” said Major Reginald Patterson.

For a list on all cadet training location and dates head to our website www.wvsp.gov