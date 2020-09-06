WV State Police looking for new recruits for the 2021 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police has begun testing for its upcoming cadet class.

On Friday, recruits were tested in Morgantown and had to sit through a written test, complete sit-ups, push-ups and a 1.5-mile run. Cpt. Shallon Oglesbay, the deputy chief of staff services, said the goal is to get 50 of the most qualified candidates who will start in 2021.

“What we’re looking for is good, qualified candidates that want to serve their communities and become a state trooper,” Oglesby said. “Our class is set to start in January of 2021. We’re looking for good, qualified applicants that will make great trooper that will serve the citizens in the state of West Virginia.

Another metric that candidates will be judged on is their level of compassion. Oglesby said because a big part of the job is connecting with communities while enforcing the law.

“We are a unique agency compared to your city agency or county agencies in that we don’t have any jurisdiction boundaries other than the state lines,” Oglesby said. “So we can go anywhere that we need to investigate crime within the state of West Virginia, one difference is we don’t have a detective here so if I take an investigation; if I’m the first one on the scene, that case is mine from beginning to end. Right now law enforcement is the utmost importance we have communities that are in need, we have an opioid crisis, we have children that are in danger on a daily basis so state police are important.”

Applicants can register online by visiting the State Police website. The State Police will be testing until Sunday, September 13 and Oglesby said walk-ins are also welcome on all testing days.