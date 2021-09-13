WV STEPS Center to host Healthcare Simulation Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (WV STEPS Center) will host Healthcare Simulation week Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17.

Healthcare Simulation Week, a national event, is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase how professionals are being educated through simulation to improve patient care and safety. Daniel Summers, the director of the center, said the week will be centered around teaching faculty.

“The WV STEPS Center provides educational support for all of the schools within the Health Sciences Center”.

“We have many of our faculty in the different schools that utilize STEPS as part of their curriculum for their students,” Summers said. “And so, to better develop their skills, we provide these sessions for them so that they can learn how to do things like pre-briefing and debriefing and the actual scenarios that we provide here for the learners.”

Through activities and different lessons, Summers said, faculty from WVU Health Sciences departments will learn how to better teach students using the different simulation opportunities at the STEPS Center.

Faculty will learn how to take advantage of the environment to teach students “everything from communication exercises to hands-on skills, to complex ICU-type scenarios to develop the skills” so that they can safely practice, Summers said.

Daniel Summers

The ultimate goal is to give students what the STEPS Center calls “practice before you practice”, which will give them the hands-on education they need to work in a clinical setting with patients, the director said.

“Our whole premise here is to allow our students that are going into the healthcare environment to do hands-on learning and to get to develop the skills that they need prior to actually providing patient care,” Summers said. “So, in our title of steps: Simulation, Training, Education for Patient Safety, safety is the word. And so, we’re all about safety for the patients.”

The schedule for Simulation Week is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 13

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHSE Blueprint Review / Location: HSC VP Suite Conference Room

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Noon to 1 p.m. Faculty Development: Orientation to Simulation / Location: Zoom and STEPS

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Faculty Development: Introduction to Virtual Simulation / Location: Zoom and STEPS

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Noon to 1 p.m. Faculty Development: Debriefing Session / Location: Zoom and STEPS

Thursday, Sept. 16

Noon to 1 p.m. Faculty Development: Death of a Simulator: To Die or Not to Die / Location: Zoom and STEPS

Friday, Sept. 17

Noon to 1 p.m. Faculty Development: LearningSpace / Location: Zoom and STEPS

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Simulation Olympics / Location: STEPS

Summers said he’s looking forward to the week and hopes to educate people on how to better use the STEPS Center to educate future healthcare professionals.

“STEPS embraces the Simulation Week,” Summers said. “It’s a way to highlight the technology and the opportunities that our students have so that they can develop their skills, whether it be life-saving procedures, communication skills, or whatever the case may be. So, it’s a way for us to educate them and also to educate the public about what we do.”