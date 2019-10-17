WV Supreme Court receives grant for new Family Treatment Court in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court has received a grant to open a new Family Treatment Court in Randolph County.

The courts being opened across the state and are being designed to help parents adjudicated in abuse and neglect cases keep custody of their children by providing structure and accountability to help them recover.

In a statement, Circuit Judge David Wilmoth said, “I am excited that this opportunity has been extended to us, and am honored that the Randolph County Circuit Court has been chosen to be one of three pilot programs in this State.”