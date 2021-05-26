WV Vietnam veterans to be honored in national memorial program

Twelve Vietnam veterans from West Virginia will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program for 2020. Pictured left to right are: Robert Allen Cook, U.S. Army; John Carl Baylock Sr., U.S. Army; and Raymond Osval “Red” Beverly, U.S. Army. (Photos Courtesy: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) — Vietnam veterans will be inducted into the nonprofit organization Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (WWMF) “In Memory” program for 2020. The program honors Vietnam veterans who lost their lives due to their service. Twelve of the 591 veterans are from West Virginia.

VVMF founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. They say their mission is to honor the legacy of Vietnam veterans and military service.

“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” said President and CEO of VVMF, Jim Knotts

The following 2020 “In Memory” West Virginian Inductees will be honored:

The “In Memory” ceremony will be held on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and live-streamed live on VVMF’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. ET Oct. 15, 2021. For more information on the “In Memory” program or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2022, visit www.vvmf.org/inmemory.