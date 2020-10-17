WVDNR adds improvements to fall trout stocking method in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice directed the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) to implement additional improvements to its fall trout stocking method.
Anglers will have more opportunities than ever to enjoy West Virginia fishing trips this year. With the addition of two lakes to the stocking schedule, and with trout being stocked in state parks and forests, families and children have more opportunities to get outside and fish for trout, according to release.
Traditional trout stocking will begin in streams across West Virginia on Monday, Oct. 19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the WVDNR will stock additional trout in lakes at state parks and forests.
These waters include:
- Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park
- Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park
- Coopers Rock Lake at Coopers Rock State Forest
- Seneca Lake at Seneca State Forest
- Watoga Lake at Watoga State Park
- Cacapon Lake at Cacapon Resort State Park
During the two-week season, WVDNR fisheries staff will stock trout in a total of 39 lakes and streams around the state.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online stocking report will not be updated and anglers are asked to maintain a safe physical distance from stocking personnel and other anglers.
2020 Fall Stocking Waters
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Glade Creek of New
- Knapps Creek
- Lost River
- New Creek Dam #14
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pipestem Lake
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Lake Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower)
- Shavers Fork (Upper)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (S. Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summersville Lake Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier
- Williams River
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit www.wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit www.wvfish.com.