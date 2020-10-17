WVDNR adds improvements to fall trout stocking method in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice directed the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) to implement additional improvements to its fall trout stocking method.

Anglers will have more opportunities than ever to enjoy West Virginia fishing trips this year. With the addition of two lakes to the stocking schedule, and with trout being stocked in state parks and forests, families and children have more opportunities to get outside and fish for trout, according to release.

Traditional trout stocking will begin in streams across West Virginia on Monday, Oct. 19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the WVDNR will stock additional trout in lakes at state parks and forests.

These waters include:

Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park

Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park

Coopers Rock Lake at Coopers Rock State Forest

Seneca Lake at Seneca State Forest

Watoga Lake at Watoga State Park

Cacapon Lake at Cacapon Resort State Park

During the two-week season, WVDNR fisheries staff will stock trout in a total of 39 lakes and streams around the state.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online stocking report will not be updated and anglers are asked to maintain a safe physical distance from stocking personnel and other anglers.

2020 Fall Stocking Waters

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of New

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam #14

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem Lake

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Lake Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (S. Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Lake Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Williams River

To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit www.wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit www.wvfish.com.