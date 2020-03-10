WVDOH announces nearly $2 million plan to improve intersection, drainage and more in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.V.a – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that there will be a roadwork project at the intersection of Earl Core Road (W.Va. 7) and Greenbag Road., starting within the next two weeks.

The $1,797,851.31 contract calls to simplify the intersection into a “T” shape. The roadwork will also include drainage improvements as well as upgrades to “Access 1” which is the connector road between WV 7 and Sabraton Ave. (Aka the road between Hardees and Woodburn Shanks BBQ).



Viewer submitted images of what happens in the area when it rains due to poor drainage

Mountaineer Contractors of Kingwood has been contracted for the job and they are currently in the process of ordering materials, setting up traffic controls and installing a temporary signal which will be used as part of the detour.

Mountaineer Contractors will complete the work in multiple phases, according to the release.

The phases will go as follows:

In the first phase, Greenbag Road will be closed from the intersection with WV 7 to the rail trail behind the Dollar Tree. At the same time, WV 7 will be shifted slightly so work can be performed on WV 7 East. However, two lanes of WV 7 will be open at all times.

In the second phase, Greenbag Road will be re-opened. WV 7 will be slightly shifted again, so work can begin on WV 7 West. Two lanes of WV 7 will once again be open during this phase. From here, additional work on Access 1 will begin. The final configuration of Access 1 will be right in/right-out only from WV 7 and no access from Sabraton Avenue.

The project is slated to be complete by mid-July, however, the release stated that the time frame could change depending on the weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers should plan ahead if they use this route, frequently or not.