WVJC holds “Higher Ed Talk”

Morgantown, W.Va. – The West Virginia Junior College held a Higher Ed Talk Thursday in Morgantown.

Around 200 students from the Bridgeport and Morgantown campuses met in downtown Morgantown to listen to speakers share their stories about overcoming adversity.

WVJC president Chad Callen said Thursday’s event was inspired by the popular “TED Talks.”

“We just have a different philosophy on how to make students successful, it’s really about relationships and understanding what’s important in life and understanding that sometimes we need motivation and not just academic rigor,” Callen said.

Callen said this is the first ever Higher Ed Talk the school has hosted.