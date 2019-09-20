WVSP seeking information regarding vehicle they say struck school bus in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are looking for information after they said a vehicle struck a school bus in Preston County on Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers said in a press release that at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, a blue Subaru four door sedan struck a school bus on Route 7 near the Victory Dodge car dealership in Kingwood. Troopers are currently asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Hall with the West Virginia State Police at (304)-329-1101.

Troopers also released a picture of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.