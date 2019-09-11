WVU and Air Force ROTC host annual 9/11 remembrance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Army and Air Force ROTC held its annual remembrance for the September 11 attacks Wednesday.

The two units post a 24-hour guard in front of the plaque commemorating the attacks near the downtown library. Cadets also post a wreath in front of the memorial at the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

ROTC officers said the cadets are wholly responsible for organizing the event each year.

“The cadets run it. They put it together themselves. They take a lot of pride in it. It’s one of the first things they start planning when the school year starts in the fall, and they’re excited and grateful that they get an opportunity to do this,” said Senior Military Instructor Master Sgt. Jeffery Ladisic.

The cadet corps has organized the event all 18 years since the attacks.