WVU Board of Governors approve $176 million in new construction projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Board of Governors met Wednesday morning to discuss big changes to the downtown campus.

Three construction projects totaling $176 million will break ground in January, 2020. Projects include renovations to Hodges Hall, Milan Puskar Center and the addition of Reynolds Hall that will replace the iconic Stansbury Hall.

“Today was not only a great day for West Virginia University but a great day for West Virginia and more importantly for the students of West Virginia University,” said David Alvarez, WVU Chairman.

Milan Puskar Center will receive major renovations with $41 million in upgrades completely funded by WVU Athletics.

Other renovations include the addition of Reynolds Hall, the new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics that will include a new student recreation center for the downtown campus.