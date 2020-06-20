WVU Board of Governors meet to discuss return to campus and other pressing issues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, during one of the six annual meetings, the West Virginia University Board of Governors discussed many issues including reducing the budget for the coming fiscal year.

The Board unanimously approved a budget of $1.083 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. This means WVU will have a more than $23 million budget decrease compared to the previous fiscal year. Total revenues are predicted to be $1.08 billion, compared to $1.09 billion the previous year.

“As we discuss the budget for fiscal year 2021, we are facing some uncertain times as we plan for a return to campus in the fall under very different conditions,” Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said. “This year will be one of transition and flexibility as we go through the year and learn how to cope and live and learn with the COVID virus.”

WVU recently announced plans for students to return campus in the fall. Referring to those plans, WVU President Gordon Gee said it is critical that the University takes all the safety precautions seriously if it wishes to have a successful semester this fall.

Gordon Gee

That means we must get comfortable with wearing masks, and as I say, we must make masks cool, and physically distancing. We must wash our hands and be considerate of those around us. By any stretch of the imagination, this fall will be very different – there is no doubt. But if we practice the guidelines we have put in place to protect one another, I am very confident we can have a successful semester. Gordon Gee – President, WVU

Besides COVID-19, the biggest topic of discussion during the meeting was addressing racial inequality and inclusion within the university system. President Gee spoke at length about how the University needs to take advantage of the current social unrest and political to better educate its students and community.

He announced that he would be personally establishing teams that will address racism and racial inequality within the university system.

The Board also approved $2.9 million for remediation of a hillside along Monongahela Boulevard where a boulder fell on Feb. 11, striking a vehicle with fragments hitting a Personal Rapid Transit car.

The plan will involve stabilizing upper sandstone seam over a 400-foot length and an engineered attenuator barrier fence of 1,600-feet at the bottom of the slope along Monongahela Boulevard to catch any rocks that may fall down hillside.

Car struck during Mon Boulevard boulder accident

Also approved was $2 million for dining improvements. A Panda Express restaurant will replace the current Burgershop in the Mountainlair and a full-service Starbucks and convenience store will occupy space formerly used by Sheetz in the University Place apartments. The funds will come from funds provided by Sodexo as part of its contract with the University.

In addition, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed briefed the board on academic steps taken or planned in order to resume on-campus instruction this fall.

In other business, the Board approved:

Extending emergency leave authorization in response to COVID-19.

Termination of the elementary education/advanced and higher education curriculum and teaching majors within the master of arts in education program of College of Education and Human Services.

Termination of doctor of philosophy in biostatistics in the School of Public Health.

The Board also re-elected officers for the coming year, beginning July 1. In addition to Alvarez as chair, Tom Jones and Taunja Willis Miller will continue as vice-chair and secretary respectively, contingent upon their reappointment by Gov. Jim Justice.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 18 in Morgantown.