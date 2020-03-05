WVU Cancer Institute in Fairmont plans to stay following closure of FRMC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The news about Fairmont Regional Medical Center closing worried some community members about what would happen to the WVU Cancer Institute. The issue was that the cancer center itself is an entity of WVU, but they weren’t sure if the property was owned by WVU or the hospital.

After a more in depth look, community members found out that the WVU Cancer Institute was completely own by WVU.

“Our mission is to provide health care for the people in West Virginia,” said Chairperson for Radiation and Oncology at WVU, Geraldine Jacobson. “And my mission as a radiation oncologist is to provide the best radiation oncology care so our patients don’t have to leave the state or go a long distance to get their treatment. So, we’re very happy and satisfied we can do that.​”

The biggest concern for patients was that some individuals undergoing radiation treatment, sometimes have to physically go into the cancer center four or five times a week. The handfull of doctors that work at the Fairmont location are thrilled they can continue to provide that for the close-knit community in Marion County.

“I’m sure they’re relieved, our patients that come to Fairmont, really like that center,” said Jacobson. “The staff are friendly, they know the patients, its easy to park and they give the best service. We’re providing WVU care at a center that provides easier access.”

Patients at Fairmont are given the same high standard of treatment that anyone in Morgantown would get, according to officials. Jacobson and staff said they are glad they can continue to work at their location in Marion County.