WVU Extension Service hosts National Extension Technology Conference

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The WVU Extension Service is hosting the National Extension Technology Conference this year.

The event kicked off Monday at the Morgantown Event Center.

This is a community of I.T. Professionals from extension services for universities across the country.

The keynote speaker for the event was Emily Calandrelli, WVU alumna and MIT engineer turned science tv host.

“So this is a great opportunity to bring folks together to learn about technology and how it applies to extension service groups across the nation as well as land grant universities,” said Tara Curtis, spokesperson for WVU Extension.

This is a four-day conference where participants had the opportunity to attend various educational sessions.