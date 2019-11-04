WVU Extension Service to provide training for oil & gas field to high school seniors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Nearly 400 West Virginia high school seniors will have the chance of receiving free training to help them land a job in the oil and gas industry.

The IADC Rig Pass SafeLandUSA course certifies participants with safety and health hazard training program before they even hit the workforce. In addition, students will receive training in first aid/CPR training and receive ATV training.

The program was initiated and is being coordinated by the West Virginia University Extension Service Safety and Health Extension. The training takes eight hours and is done out of school.

Program administrator and adjunct instructor Tiffany Rice said all oil and gas companies, for the most part, require SafeLandUSA certifications for someone to even work at their site, so their office was providing a significant service.

“Coming out of high school with this certification plus ATV/UTV, first aid, CPR, all of those things are such good resume builders for these young students,” Rice said. “And so if they have that going into the workforce, into a career fair, into applying for jobs, maybe for the first time, they’re going to be such a step ahead of maybe others.”

Rice said upon completion, students will have the chance to attend a career fair sponsored by their main partner Diversified Gas and Oil.

According to a press release, the program is slated to be offered at eight locations across seven counties. To schedule a training for your school or training center, contact Tiffany Rice at 304.293.2852 or Tiffany.Rice@mail.wvu.edu.