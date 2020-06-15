WVU football releases teaser as student-athletes begin phased return Monday

West Virginia’s football team will soon make its full return as the student-athlete phase begins Monday and will last until June 29 as part of the team’s plan for phased return.

Everyone returning to on-campus facilities will be tested 72 hours before they come back, and must test negative to be allowed into team facilities. Face coverings will be worn and daily screening and temperature checks will be given due to CDC guidelines. In addition, weight room equipment will move outside, where they will be properly spaced and sanitized.

This marks the first time WVU football will be able to prepare in-person for the 2020 fall season after their spring season was cut short in March.

“It’s Happening,” the team teased on their Twitter account alongside a montage of student-athletes preparing before the spring’s cancellation.

Since the team’s hiatus, Coach Neal Brown and his staff have kept the team together with virtual meetings, maintaining as much face time with their team as was allowed by the NCAA.