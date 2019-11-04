WVU holds annual PRT Cram for Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual PRT Cram was held Monday at WVU to celebrate Mountaineer Week.

Those who have been to WVU have probably seen the Personal Rapid Transit system that is used to shuttle students around the campus. They can normally fit about 16 people but the goal is to cram as many in as possible. Student groups, passersby and even one visiting middle school took part.

There was even a band that managed to get all their instruments in with them for a jam session in the PRT.

The Sound of the Mountain band play their hearts out

The record, set back in 2000, is 97 people. However, that was when students were allowed to lie down inside and climb to the top. That didn’t discourage visiting Warrensville Middle School from taking part.

They helped to set this year’s record with 52 people in five minutes, which is the allotted time to cram as many people in. That number also included the student’s chaperones, WVU faculty, and students.

Joseph Wilkins, a WVU freshman who was part of the 52-person car hung around between classes and said the event was fun.

“Get to officially do what we do at the station every day a lot of the time the station gets pretty busy because everyone is trying to go downtown or Evansdale at the same time so we’re crowding into the vehicles as much as we can without setting the alarm off,” Wilkins Said