WVU hoops to give their first look at tonight’s Gold-Blue Debut

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted:

The 2019-2020 college basketball season is almost upon us, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will give fans their first look at their squad with the Gold-Blue Debut.

Bob Huggins’s team will hold an officiated intra-squad scrimmage at 7 p.m. tonight at the WVU Coliseum, followed by an autograph session on the Coliseum floor. There will also be performances from the WVU dance team and pep band, and much more.

The Mountaineers will also debut their new uniforms, which were unveiled over the summer.

With young talent leading the way and new additions to the squad, this year’s Mountaineer hoop squad may look different than years past. Namely, Huggins says this team has the better ability to make shots than some of his other teams.

Fans will also get their first look at new Mountaineers, including freshman forward and former five-star recruit Oscar Tshiebwe.

Admission to the event is free, and gates will open at 6 p.m. There will also be parking at the WVU Coliseum free of charge.

