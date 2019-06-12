WVU hosts 3-day pedestrian safety event

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – West Virginia University is hosting a three-day pedestrian safety event.

This is bringing together a large group of people from around the region, as well as from other communities across the country. The goal is to come up with ideas and solutions to some problems in the community in order to work towards avoiding future pedestrian tragedies.

“Unfortunately, in Morgantown we’ve had tragedies over the past year, and so, one of the things that we did, was stack hands together and collaborate with the city, the county, the state, and WVU, and come up with best practices and best ideas, and today what we’re doing is sharing ideas from other communities where they’ve had similar experiences,” said Ron Justice, WVU Government relations.

The Pedestrian Safety Summit will end Thursday with moderators conducting small group discussions about education and engineering.