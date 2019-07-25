WVU hosts discussion of medical marijuana and industrial hemp in the Mountain State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A conference was held at Evansdale Crossing on the Campus of West Virginia University discussing medical marijuana and industrial hemp in the Mountain State.

The WVU Community Business Center stated with new laws regarding medical marijuana and industrial hemp that creates and opportunity for the growth of small business in the state. The goal was to bring regulators, community members, and law enforcement together so that they can collaborate on the any issues they may have.

“It really is going to bring a wealth of business to this state, um you know, which brings people to this area and does nothing but improve. So, it’s a great opportunity for our local farmers, for local businesses to get on the ground floor of this growing business,” said Jennifer Mason, partner of the Law Firm of Dinsmore & Shohl.

Currently, banking is an issue of medical marijuana and industrial hemp. Many have stated that main issue with banking is cash versus debit cards and credit cards.

“It’s a huge issue, I am hoping that the Safe Banking Act which is presently before congress goes through. Right now, it has 220 sponsors in the house and approximately 36 in the senate. My hope is that the rest of the senators and delegates will get on board and congress folks will get on board and support the bill,” said Mason.

Mason stated that to fully legitimize the sales of medical marijuana and industrial hemp in West Virginia that those businesses need to have the ability to safely bank within the state.