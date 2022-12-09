MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) is hosting career development events for West Virginia FFA at their Evansdale campus.

Around 1,000 students will compete during the two-day event. This is a qualifying event for FFA National Convention, which is held in November 2023.

This competition gives students the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned in their classrooms.

“The students are excited, we can see a high level of morale, and it just… FFA, for a lot of people, don’t know what it is and don’t realize the impact it can have on a student throughout their lifetime, so yea, it’s just a huge, wonderful recruiting activity, and it’s very life-changing. So it’s so nice to see everyone’s smiling face out today,” said Kari Brown, State FFA Advisor.

There are multiple categories to compete in, and the top ten students will advance to the national competition to represent West Virginia FFA.

Some categories include:

Animal Veterinary Science

Food Science

Agricultural Mechanics

Entomology

Plant Pathology

Dairy Products

Floriculture

“Learning these skills in these contests helps facilitate those skills and helps us become more well-rounded in the agriculture industry. There are over a thousand students competing here today and doing workshops that are put on by our state officers and staff here at WVU and also students that are here as well, so it really just gives us a chance to be involved in the industry and learn more,” Isabella Herrod, Liberty High School FFA Harrison County.

Results from the competition will be posted on the evening of Dec. 9 on the WV FFA Facebook page.