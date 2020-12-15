WVU Medicine and Mon Health administer first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

WVU employee draws Pfizer vaccine to administer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Both Mon Health and WVU Medicine administered the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine they received on Monday.

WVU Medicine’s Chief Pharmacy Officer, Todd Karpinski, said there were approximately 70 vaccines given to employees at Ruby Memorial Hospital who have been deemed a priority because they work closely with COVID-19 patients in the emergency room and or intensive care.

I think it went exceedingly well. We had a few technical glitches with our first couple of patients, but once we really started rolling, we actually only had one person not show up for their scheduled visit, which we were able to fill in. So we were able to use all of our allocated vaccine for today, which makes us very, very happy. And we really developed a good process flow so that when we have a full day tomorrow, Thursday, I think we will be really successful. Overall, a lot of success today, a lot of cheers, a lot of happy people. Todd Karpinski – Chief Pharmacy Officer, WVU Medicine

Karpinski said the technical issues stemmed from complications registering employees in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s system. The first two patients who experienced a delay still received their shot before leaving.

WVU employee arrives to take his COVID-19 vaccine

Tuesday, the first day, was a half-day, and the plan is to vaccinate double the number of people on Wednesday. Karpinski said now that the ball is rolling, this should be accomplishable.

The hospital’s goal is to use all 1,100 doses of the vaccine it received on Monday. Another delivery of Pfizer vaccines will be arriving on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Right now, there are employees signed up for every time slot through Monday, Dec. 21, so WVU Medicine should be able to reach its goal.

WVU employee receives first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s great to get the operation under our belt,” Karpinski said. “It’s great to see all of our staff come together to work kind of as one to get people through the process. I think once we got it down, we were getting people vaccinated within five minutes, had a really good process flow, and I think the staff was really happy to be able to get the vaccine today. All in all, I think it went off as good as it could have.”

Karpinski said he appreciates and is “really proud” of the hospital staff and everything they have done to get their coworkers vaccinated.