WVU Medicine Hospice hosts annual ‘Gift of Lights’ remembrance ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Hospice hosted its annual Gift of Lights Program at the Hospice Garden located near the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Wednesday.

The event was a way for people to share a holiday memory about a loved one that has died. Hospice officials said because of COVID-19 they were unable to hold the ceremony last year. A tree was lit in remembrance of the loved ones along with song and prayer for the families in attendance.

“So, it’s that chance for us to talk to them, check in on them, see how they are doing, see if they need anything, be able to give them a hug, maybe it’s to set them up to come talk to our group support, maybe it’s to get back in touch with our social worker to offer them continued bereavement services to help them though the holiday season. To let them know that they’re not alone,” said Lori Layne, Registered Nurse Supervisor with Hospice.

Names were read of the loved ones who are remembered this holiday season. Hospice officials said it gives families a change to get together and share memories of their loved ones with others. They also stated their hope is to bring closure and happiness to the caregivers and family members.