WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital discuss rural sustainability with legislators

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Keeping rural hospitals sustainable is a top priority in Upshur County.

Officials from WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital met with local legislators and the West Virginia Hospital Association Tuesday in Buckhannon.

The group wanted to talk with lawmakers about current healthcare issues. Some of the topics included a statewide issue of Certificate of need, healtcare reimbursement and transparency of hospital bills.

“For rural communities healthcare is super important because it’s a long drive to go from here to Morgantown to get some things,” said Skip Gjolberg of WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We really want to make sure that we keep rural healthcare sustainable. We don’t have the volumes that you would have at say Ruby or even up in Bridgeport at UHC and so there are some things that we want to make sure of that the legislators are aware of that impact rural community hospitals.”

Gjolberg said that local hospitals offer great quality healthcare and that St. Joseph’s ranks in the top hundred for critical care hospitals out of the more than 1,300 nationwide.