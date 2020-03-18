WVU men’s hoops makes final AP Top 25

Unfortunately, the 2019-2020 West Virginia men’s basketball team will never know how it would have fared in this year’s postseason tournaments — but their strong finish to the regular season is seeing its payoffs.

The Associated Press released its final rankings for the 2019-2020 season, in which the Mountaineers solidified themselves as the No. 24 team in the country. They were ranked No. 22 the previous week.

After spending nearly all of last season out of the AP Top 25, West Virginia made a return to the rankings in December, peaking at No. 12 in January. A tough February saw the Mountaineers go 3-6, ending the month losing six out of seven as they fell from the rankings.

WVU ended the season with an undefeated March, winning its final two games and ending the season with a court-storming against No. 4 Baylor. As they were preparing for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, the Mountaineers made it up to No. 22.

This is the 19th time in school history that the Mountaineers have finished in the AP Top 25, and the seventh during Bob Huggins’s tenure as head coach.

The Mountaineers finish No. 24 in the final AP poll.



– It's the 5th time in the last 6 years WVU has finished the season ranked. pic.twitter.com/wK0jo9anlR — WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 18, 2020

Note: A previous version of this story included an incorrect timeline of WVU’s rankings throughout the season. That mistake has been corrected to accurately reflect this season.