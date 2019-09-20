WVU organization celebrates “Parking Day”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A WVU student organization held its annual “parking day” event on Friday.

The Student Society of Landscape Architects uses parking day as a way to transform parking spots into public spaces. Each year has a different theme when it comes to setting up a display.

This year, the group focused on encouraging people to use bicycle transportation to help the environment by setting up bicycles and information on greenhouse gas emissions on High Street.

Parking day is a worldwide event being celebrated everywhere.