MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday WVU held one of its training sessions at Arnold Hall for the upcoming semester, this time focusing on active shooters.

University Police captain Matthew Swain said officers will be training to respond in one, two and three-man groups to prepare for a variety of scenarios. WVUPD holds training every year, but Swain wanted to make sure that each officer receives training in a group setting.

“We perform lots of different trainings to give them the tactics that they need to be able to handle any situation they come across, and right now, that happens to be active shooter. With what’s going on in our country, we wanted to make sure that our department, our officers here at the University Police Department are prepared to handle those situations,” Swain said.

Capt. Swain said they have a saying, where “the tactics don’t dictate the circumstances, the circumstances dictate the tactics.”

Swain also said they are pulling from every active shooter situation possible and analyzing it together, in order to have as much factual information available for their officers.

“The University Police Department is committed to training, committed to the safety of the students, faculty, staff and visitors here, and we’re going to continue to strive towards excellence, to make sure that we’re getting the best training that we can get to prepare the officers to handle any situation so that the students, faculty and staff here on campus can be as safe as possible,” Swain said.

The training was originally scheduled for July 5, but was postponed due to a bomb threat at WVU’s downtown campus.