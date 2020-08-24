WVU releases third COVID-19 trends report

WVU Faculty and Staff walk up or drive thru Covid testing facilities at the WVU Coliseum parking lot made available to the WVU employee community, July 20, 2020. (WVU Photo/Greg Ellis)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has released its third COVID-19 weekly trends report following more testing.

The report was published on WVU’s public dashboard, which tracks and compiles COVID-19 information collected during testing across the WVU system. The third report of COVID-19 testing reported 12 positive test results out of 26,726 tests that resulted between July 20 – August 22, according to WVU.

All 12 positive cases were students. No faculty tested positive for the virus.

“As we closed out the initial wave of testing that began on July 20, the results have shown a positivity rate under one percent overall. From a public health perspective, this has been a successful effort as we have been able to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals as they come to campus. Make-up testing has begun, and we are finalizing plans for further testing that will occur on campus throughout the fall semester,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health.

According to release, the ongoing surveillance testing is anticipated to average 1,500 per week in Morgantown. Surveillance testing at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser will also continue through the semester.

The dashboard is updated Monday-Friday by 11 a.m. and includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus. Updates are also provided by the University on WVU Safety social media accounts.