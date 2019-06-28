WVU School of Art and Design hosts Visual Art Summer Academy

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – This week, the WVU School of Art and Design hosted a Visual Art Summer Academy.

The academy provides a community based program for students in grades 7 through 12.

It introduces participants to visual arts programs at the university level and helps to expand their artistic skills.

Many types of art were done including water color, painting, drawing, print making, sculpture, and intermedia.

Friday, students displayed artwork created throughout the week for family and friends to see at the Creative Arts Center.



“It’s just really important for kids, especially at this age, to be creative, and express themselves, and just, if they have a talent and are into it, they should totally go for it. So camps like this really promote that and I think it’s really good for them,” said Payton Brown, Counselor.

This program is designed to encourage students to think about career pathways in art and design and to experience campus life at WVU.