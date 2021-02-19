WVU scientists target antibiotic-resistant infections with a $1.4M DOD grant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Antibiotic-resistant bacteria and infections are not just a threat to public health but also a national security issue.

Dr. Mariette Barbier, a WVU assistant professor, said antibiotic-resistant infections are constantly growing stronger meaning current medicines won’t work in a few years.

Working on a $1.4 million-grant to research antibiotic-resistant infections are members of the WVU School of Medicine: (left to right) Alexander Horspool, Jason Kang, Mariette Barbier, Slawomir Lukomski and Megan Grund.

“Antimicrobial infections are, every time, gaining and gaining more in terms of their importance in the clinic,” Barbier said. “Whether we’re thinking everyday people in the community, as well as in this particular case of the military as well and preparedness for the next pandemic or biological warfare.”

That is why the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded West Virginia University scientists a $1.4 million grant from its Threat Reduction Agency. Barbier, who will serve as research lead, said this funding could be a “game-changer”. Her team’s research will aim to develop small molecule and antibody therapeutics to treat infections prone to antibiotic resistance.

“There is sort of two approaches that are complementary that we will be driving at the same time,” Barbie said. “One of them is focused on identifying antimicrobial molecules. And it’s a process that is extremely time-consuming and resource-consuming.”

Mariette Barbier (left) and Megan Grund (right).

In fact, this process is so laborious that Barbier and her colleagues will be using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help expedite the process.

“This is where we’re planning on using machine learning to be able to run predictions on millions and millions, if not billions, of compounds to predict which ones might actually have antimicrobial properties,” she said.

The data acquired in the lab from a small set of compounds will be used to make extrapolations and predictions on broader scales, Barbier said.

That is the first phase of the research project. The second, the research lead said, is work that is inspired by the immune system. It focuses on how the body is capable of fighting infections.

“And to do this, we’re basically analyzing antibodies that are made in response to infection,” she said. “We’re thinking about what they bind to and analyzing their sequence and their characters. The idea is to eventually combine the antibody with the antimicrobial molecule and allow for the antibody to deliver the antimicrobial molecule at the site of infection.”

This process will take time even with the help of cutting edge techniques such as using machine learning.

“It’s going to be a long road,” Barbier said. “We just got started a few years ago, working on these types of projects. I imagine that it’s going to take multiple years if not decades until we have something that can actually be translated into patients.”

Slawomir Lukomski, associate professor in the WVU School of Medicine, looks at bacterium in his lab, with doctoral student Megan Grund in the background.

Despite having a long road ahead of her, Barbier said she and her fellow researchers are not deterred by the journey that lies ahead.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. This is what I signed up for as a researcher and as an assistant professor, so as long as the problem is not solved, I’ll be working on it as hard as I can,” she said. “And once we solve the problem, I’ll just be moving on to the next one.”

Barbier said getting external funding of this magnitude is never an easy process and she thanked WVU and its vaccine development center for the help. She also thanked the DOD for granting her this opportunity to effect change.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to have this opportunity and to hopefully make a change in terms of human health. I’m looking forward to working on it.”