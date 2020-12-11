WVU scientists turning No.2 into a No. 1 predictor of COVID-19 infections

MORGANTOWN. W. Va. – Every morning since July, scientists from West Virginia University have propped open a manhole cover, dipped down a bottle to collect wastewater, sealed it up, and transported it in a cooler to a lab.

They’re using a method called wastewater based epidemiology to test for the presence of the COVID-19 virus. This method allows researchers to capture the input of many people at once instead of administering individual tests. Emily Garner, a WVU assistant professor, said this strategy is not new. It has been used to test for polio, norovirus, and even detect opioid use in West Virginia communities. Garner said so far; the research has been up-and-coming.

What we’ve found from monitoring wastewater on the WVU campus is that our numbers reflect what the clinical testing is finding pretty well. They seem to mirror, and so what the ideal goal would be with this wastewater monitoring would be that eventually, perhaps, we can predict when a spike might be coming. That’s what we’ve been aiming for. It’s how do we improve these methods to the point where they can predictive, so we can better prepare for what might be coming next? Emily Garner – Assistant Professor, WVU

Garner said researchers are now working to streamline, formalize and approve their method of COVID testing.

She said because the U.S. is on the verge of a COVID-19 vaccination for millions of Americans, there are many implications for the team of researchers at WVU. They are all hoping for a vaccine, but they also desire to keep doing their research.

Two of her colleagues, Dr. Gordon Smith and Brian Hendricks, worked on using wastewater to understand opioid use in the state better, so the team is highly motivated to keep working beyond the COVID-19 era.

Timothy Driscoll, of biology, tests wastewater samples in his lab.



“We would certainly like to,” Garner said. “Dr. Smith is certainly interested in looking at opioids around the state and sees wastewater as a really powerful mode for doing that and being able to target large groups instead of just having a person by person approach. One thing that we are interested in and have been working on a little bit is finding ways to detect influenza and COVID in wastewater at the same time so that we can look for if there’s a community where a lot of people are experiencing symptoms, we know a lot of the symptoms of influenza and COVID are similar and so I think it also has a lot of promise in those sorts of cases.”

Zheng Dai (left), an epidemiology postdoctoral researcher, and Brian Lemme, an environmental health and safety specialist at WVU, prepare to collect a wastewater sample on the WVU campus.

As the public receives the vaccine, Garner said, influenza still remains around, scientists will be able to determine if communities are showing signs of COVID-19 or influenza. The ability to make this distinction is key because both diseases present with the same flu-like symptoms.

Finally, with all the promise of their research, people can get lost in the facts and think there’s COVID-19 being transmitted through the water that researchers are testing. However. that is not the case, Garner said.

“When the virus is excreted from the body it is largely inactivated at that time and then it doesn’t survive very well outside of the body,” Garner said. “And so when we use this method, we’re actually looking for RNA remnants of the virus as opposed to culturing the live virus. I just want to mention that our wastewater and treatment plants are really effective at treating coronaviruses. They use disinfection to inactivate them.”

To learn more about the research you can check out WVU’s initial story about using wastewater to test for COVID-19.