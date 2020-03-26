WVU senior reacts to no graduation ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After WVU’s announcement Wednesday, stating that May’s commencement ceremony will now be held in a virtual setting, many students were feeling let down.

WBOY reached out to graduating seniors for their thoughts on the virtual ceremony and how they reacted when they heard the news.

“I know we still do get a diploma but it’s just that one last hoorah where you’re with all your graduates, you get to sing country roads and it’s just not going to feel the same through virtual or if it’s like months after we actually finish college,” said Lisa Balls, WVU senior. “It’s just never going to feel the same.”

Many agree that this is the best route to take during this time but still feel disappointment. To learn more about commencement, click here.