WVU student becomes first to resign with Mon Hills Records

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University student and former Mountaineer Idol winner recently became the first artist to resign with Mon Hills Records.

WVU junior Katie Simms resigned with Mon Hills Records on the university’s campus on Tuesday, October 8, according to a press release. Mon Hills Records is an independent record label and a professional component of the Music Industry Program at WVU’s College of Creative Arts.

Simms is a native of Summersville and first signed with Mon Hills Records in January 2018 after winning WVU’s Mountaineer Idol in 2017. In addition to winning Mountaineer Idol, Simms has also placed first in Dancing with our Mountaineer Stars.

Simms’ first project was a five-song EP called “Life Ring”, which released on February 17, 2019. The EP is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

“All of us have our own styles, our own unique stories to tell, so through my music I try to reassure to my generation that broken can be beautiful, too,” Simms said.

The release states that Simms is breaking into the Christian-pop genre with her new project that she is working on. Her sister, Madison and her brother, Caleb, will both play a role in this upcoming project, according to the release. The release states they have already played some of their songs together at multiple venues in West Virginia, including Richwood Church of God.

Simms has not released the title of her upcoming album or any of the song’s names, however, the release states she has revealed that her siblings wrote some of the songs that will appear on the album.