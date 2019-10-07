WVU student in critical condition after accidental fall at fraternity house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A WVU student is currently in critical condition following an accidental fall at a fraternity house on the university’s campus last week, according to university officials.

Officials said West Virginia University Police were called to the Sigma Nu fraternity house on Spruce Street on the night of Thursday, October 3 after a student was injured in an accidental fall from the house’s second story.

The student was seriously injured and remains in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital, university officials said.

Officials said that while the accident occurred at a fraternity house, there is no evidence at this time to suggest that it was connected to a fraternity event. West Virginia University has provided support to the student’s family and the fraternity members, according to university officials.