WVU to evacuate engineering research building as a precaution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A building on West Virginia University’s campus has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to a spokesman with the university, John Bolt, the engineering research building on West Virginia University’s Evansdale campus is being evacuated due to “an abundance of caution.”

Bolt said that a student’s experiment had unintended consequences, and that it produced more material than originally thought. The West Virginia State Police’s bomb squad has been called in to clean up the building.

The building has been closed until the clean-up can be completed, according to Bolt.

An emergency alert from the University stated that there were no injuries and no other buildings or facilities are affected.