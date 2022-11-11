The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team embarks on its final road trip of the fall semester this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to travel to West Point, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a match against No. 14 Army.

Saturday’s contest against the Black Knights is set for 9 a.m. ET, and will be shot inside the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center in West Point. A live scorecard for the match can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

West Virginia is 42-10 all-time against Army and has won the last 14 matchups with the Black Knights, dating back to the 2009 campaign. Last season, the Mountaineers defeated Army twice – once on Nov. 13, 2021 (4711-4659), and in a tri-match with Air Force and Ohio State on Nov. 14, 2021 (4724-4653).

WVU will be without senior Mary Tucker on Saturday, as she concludes competition for Team USA at the 2022 Continental American Championships in Lima, Peru.

The Mountaineers are coming off a second-place finish in the inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU shot a 4733 as a team, including a match-best 2382 in air rifle on Nov. 6, to place second at the event. West Virginia also shot a 2351 in smallbore. The Mountaineers finished just four points shy of No. 3 TCU, which claimed the top spot with a team score of 4737.

Of note, WVU’s 4733 as a team was good enough for the team’s highest score inside the Shell Building since the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range opened in the spring of 2018.

WVU ranks No. 4 nationally in aggregate average (4719.4). Additionally, the Mountaineers are No. 2 in the nation in air rifle average (2380.6) and are No. 4 in smallbore average (2338.8).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.