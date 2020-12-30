WVU women’s basketball’s road game at Kansas State postponed

West Virginia women’s basketball’s Jan. 5 game at Kansas State has been postponed after the Wildcats paused team activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Big 12 Conference made the announcement on Wednesday in accordance with the women’s basketball game interruption guidelines, and will work with both teams to reschedule the game for later in the season.

So far in Big 12 play, the Mountaineers (6-2) have taken a pair of losses to No. 7 Baylor and Oklahoma State.

WVU’s next game will be after the New Year on Jan. 2, when they travel to Kansas to face the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.