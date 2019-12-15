WVU’s annual Hour of Code returns to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, WVU held an hour of code event for K- 8th children in the community.

This year Hours of Code partnered up with several different groups that had teens teaching younger kids code.

WVU associate professor for Extension Jennifer Robertson-Honecker said kids were able to play computer activities that teaches them how to design code and to code characters from Frozen or Star Wars.

“So we have a combination of plugged activities so that way there actually using computers to design there own coding activities and unplugged activities where there learning just computational thinking through fun things like making a binary code bracelet or playing a puzzle,” said Jennifer Robertson-Honecker.

Children were able to code their dance, hacking their harvest, and more.

Honecker also said she will like to make this an annual event where kids from the community can come play and learn.