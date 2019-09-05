WVWC establishes new scholarship for Lewis County students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college has announced a new scholarship to help local students.

The scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan College is named for John Holt, a Wesleyan graduate and former director of Cedar Lakes.

The scholarship is dedicated to providing financial support for a student from Lewis County.

Wesleyan officials said that scholarship recipients will also learn about the person for whom it is named.

“We would invite the student to meet them so that they could build that relationship and understood how John felt and how he wanted to help them. So that’s very important,” said Rose Ellen Loudin, director of advancement operations at WVWC.

If the college has no eligible students from Lewis County in a year, the scholarship will support a student from elsewhere in West Virginia.