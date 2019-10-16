WVWC students receive NASA grants

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Eleven students at West Virginia Wesleyan College received grants to work with NASA earlier this year.

The students were awarded the $1,000 fellowships through the West Virginia Space Grant Consortium.

The consortium awards the fellowships to outstanding students in STEM careers engaged in research projects.

College faculty said the fellowships give students a chance to refine their plans for their future.

“This is very good for students to figure out what it’s like to do this kind of work for real, and they can make better choices on the direction of their careers,” said Bert Popson, chair of the Physics and Engineering Department at WVWC.

The college has worked with the consortium in the past to help students build payloads to be launched from NASA rockets.