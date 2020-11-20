YCF awards Salvation Army with emergency funding to provide food during the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Salvation Army in Clarksburg was awarded some emergency funding to provide food during the holiday season.

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia presented a check this morning for $2,500 to the Salvation Army. The grant money comes from YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.

YCF incoming chairperson Martin Howe explained that the fund is designed to help nonprofits that are seeing an extra need for food and shelter due to COVID-19.

“Obviously funding is down locally due to many layoffs with people and their jobs and things such as that and businesses are cutting back so in this instance the Salvation Army’s donations have been down so this is just a great opportunity for Your Community Foundation to supply them with additional funding.”

YCF is still taking grant applications for funding and monetary donations, to learn more about this funding, head over to YCF’s website, here.