YCF of North Central West Virginia celebrates 10 years of giving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia has now given out nearly $10 million in scholarship and grant funds.

The nonprofit organization celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday morning at its main office in Morgantown. YCF currently manages 150 diverse funds giving the donors and the community exactly what they both need.

Most recently YCF addressed the needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out more than 70 relief grants totaling more than $150,000 to community members needing help with food, shelter, and safety.

“People can give in all kinds of ways,” YCF President Patty Showers Ryan explained. “They can make a gift of five dollars to an existing fund that we already have, or they may choose to give a gift of $10 to $20,000 or greater which allows them to create their own endowment funds and we invest those funds and only use the earnings to make grants and scholarships in the community. So, the idea is that these funds are sustainable to support our community in North Central West Virginia forever.

Since its inception in 2011, YCF’s assets have grown significantly from $6.6 million in 2011 to $18.4 million in 2020. The organization has awarded approximately $9.5 million in grants and scholarships over the past 10 years.

Governor Jim Justice recognized YCF’s 10th Anniversary with an official greeting, “This foundation is an incredible asset to the Mountain State and beyond. Through community support, YCF works toward developing, promoting, and coordinating charitable donations that give back and benefit the local communities.”

YCF’s mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit our communities. Through financial resources, YCF extends many forms of assistance to qualified people, programs, and projects. Primarily serving North Central West Virginia, YCF’s underlying goal is always to enhance the quality of life for those the organization serves.

Your Community Foundation supports communities Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties. To learn more about YCF, click/tap here.