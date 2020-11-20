YCF presents $2,500 in grant funds to Clarksburg nonprofit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation is helping a Clarksburg nonprofit agency keep people warm and safe during the upcoming winter months.

YCF presented a check to the Change Initiative this morning in Clarksburg. The $2,500 grant comes from YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.

Change Initiative Vice President Katie Wolfe-Elbon explained the Change Initiative will use the money to staff its emergency shelter at United Methodist Temple in Clarksburg.

“This year we are partnering with the Clarksburg Mission and we’re going to be able to take, looks like 18-20 people depending on spacing inside when we get everything set up. It will be open from 9 pm to 8 am and that will be to just get people off the street that don’t have anywhere else to go.”

The emergency shelter will be open on December 1st and will operate through March 15th.