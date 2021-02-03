Your Community Foundation announces two new members joining board of directors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia has announced two new board members will be joining its board of directors.

Perri Jo DeChristopher (Monongalia County) and Allen Staggers (Marion County) are the two new members. According to a press release:

DeChristopher

DeChristopher is the Prosecuting Attorney for Monongalia County. She earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University (WVU) and subsequently graduated from WVU College of Law in 1994.

DeChristopher began her prosecutorial career in Harrison County, where she worked until accepting a position as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Monongalia County in 1998. She became Chief Assistant in 2000 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney of Monongalia County in 2016. DeChristopher resides in Morgantown with her husband Chuck and two children, Sydney and Chase.

The release continued.

Staggers

Staggers retired as the State Director of External Affairs with Mon Power. His 36-year career with the company also included assignments in forestry, economic development, and corporate communications. Following his retirement, he served as an AmeriCorps volunteer. Staggers earned a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resources Management at WVU in 1976. He resides in Fairmont with his wife Patricia, and has two adult children, Ashley and Kelsey.

Staggers and DeChristopher will be joining existing board members including Chairperson Martin Howe.

Howe said these new members are joining in a time when YCF is in a “great position to continue to enable local people”. By this, he meant the nonprofit continues to have its hand in everything from helping the homeless to the culture and arts.

He said it can be “very overwhelming” to see how much people give to YCF, but it can also be informative for board members.

YCF logo

“It’s great to see and to be in a position to lead the board, but also to see these funds go throughout the county region,” Howe said. “And specifically, myself representing Harrison Co., just to see how many dollars do come back into Harrison Co., as well as North Central West Virginia to be very impactful to people’s lives.”

Howe said he looks forward to the new members joining the board, so YCF can continue to assist in a wide breadth of ways, as it does now in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.