Your Community Foundation is accepting non-profit grant applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for four distinct grant programs.

This is according to a YCF press release, which stated that non-profit organizations can apply online through the YCF website. The four distinct grants that organizations can apply for are as followed.

Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund

The Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund accepts applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions, including public schools, operating in Taylor County, West Virginia. Awards of up to $500 will be made.

Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia

The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, a component fund of YCF, accepts grant applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties, which address one or more of the following needs of women and/or girls: Increasing life skills of women and girls through education, economic empowerment, physical and mental health, and strategies for prevention of violence and crime; encouraging the healthy development of girls; and promoting gender equity in the community. Awards of up to $3,000 will be made.

YCF Community Grants

Applications are accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties. While most YCF funds established by donors are designated for specific nonprofit organizations, a limited amount of funding is available through the YCF Community Grants program.

Emergency Impact Fund Grants

Grants of up to $2,500 are made to nonprofits addressing the most critical community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations providing human services in the five-county region served by YCF (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties) are eligible to apply.

According to the release, Emergency Impact Fund Grants must be used for unanticipated, additional expenses related to COVID-19. The following emergency needs are currently being considered for funding: food, shelter, and other basic needs. Applications are reviewed every two weeks, and grants will be made as long as funds are available. Organizations that have already received emergency funding are eligible to reapply after expending the previous award.

Nonprofits are encouraged to get in touch with YCF if they have any questions or concerns about the application process, YCF President Patty Showers Ryan said. She added that it would help to call just to confirm if YCF has the funding they need available.

They can call YCF’s office at (304) 296-3433 or visit YCF’s website to learn more.